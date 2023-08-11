97º
Join Insider

LIVE

Sports

Gators Breakdown: Florida Gators DL Justus Boone out for season with torn ACL | No starting QB announced

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Florida Gators, Florida Gators Football, Florida Gators News, Billy Napier, Justus Boone
The Gators lose a significant piece of their defensive front with the injury to Justus Boone. (UAA Communications)

One day after the Florida Gators held their first scrimmage for the 2023 season, head coach Billy Napier announces the squad has suffered their first major injury blow as DL Justus Boone has torn his ACL.

David Waters reacts to the unfortunate news and how the Gators will react. Also, David dives into the lack of an announcement of starting QB and takeaways from the first scrimmage.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.