Gators Breakdown: Florida Gators DL Justus Boone out for season with torn ACL | No starting QB announced

The Gators lose a significant piece of their defensive front with the injury to Justus Boone.

One day after the Florida Gators held their first scrimmage for the 2023 season, head coach Billy Napier announces the squad has suffered their first major injury blow as DL Justus Boone has torn his ACL.

David Waters reacts to the unfortunate news and how the Gators will react. Also, David dives into the lack of an announcement of starting QB and takeaways from the first scrimmage.

