Gators Breakdown: Highly ranked DB Wardell Mack commits to the Florida Gators

Wardell Mack chooses Florida over Texas and LSU.

The Florida Gators add to their excellent 2024 recruiting class with the addition of top defensive back Wardell Mack.

David Waters breaks down the commitment from the Louisiana native.

