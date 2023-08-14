95º
Gators Breakdown: Highly ranked DB Wardell Mack commits to the Florida Gators

David Waters, News4Jax

Wardell Mack chooses Florida over Texas and LSU. (Gators Breakdown)

The Florida Gators add to their excellent 2024 recruiting class with the addition of top defensive back Wardell Mack.

David Waters breaks down the commitment from the Louisiana native.

