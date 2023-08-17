Gators Breakdown: Mertz loves the offense | Sapp and Pyburn looking to make an impact on defense

David Waters shares thoughts from Graham Mertz, who has been named starting quarterback and expresses how much he loves Billy Napier’s offense. On defense, Jack Pyburn and Tyreak Sapp are looking to fill in for the injured Justus Boone.

Mertz is learning a lot from Napier

“It’s so detailed. He knows the pitfalls of every play. He’s seen it. He can recall a play from five years ago and just pop it up on the board. ‘This is what I saw. This is why it works.’ As a quarterback, that’s why it’s really helpful in your learning process because we keep he’s seen it all and he understands it, he’s played the position. He knows what throws are a little bit hard, what throws are a little bit easier and he designs the offense in that way to kind of free you up and go play.”

Pyburn shares the same intensity as DC Austin Armstrong

“I love Coach Armstrong,” Pyburn says. “He’s got energy and he’s aggressive and I mean, that’s me. You know, so I just mix really well with him and every single time I see him, he’s got a smile on his face, fist-bumping me or jumping on me. It’s just it’s amazing to feel that. He calls me off the firecracker because I gotta bring so much energy at some points. I love him and love what he’s doing and he’s really brought our defense, and honestly the team really, especially.”

Sapp’s role expands to become a leader

“I think I’ve played more of a bigger role as more of like a leader, and a guy who the defense is gonna look forward to me making plays and actually starting that fire. Because you always need a guy on the defense who can actually start a fire. But when we get that fire, we need everybody who can contribute and throw the wood in the fire and make that fire blaze.”

