Live Updates: Salma Paralluelo in Spain's starting lineup, Putellas on bench at Women's World Cup

Spain's Salma Paralluelo celebrates after scoring her team's first goal during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between Sweden and Spain at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)

SYDNEY – The Latest from the Women’s World Cup final between England and Spain:

___

Teenage super-sub Salma Paralluelo is in Spain's starting lineup for the Women’s World Cup championship game Sunday against England, while star Alexia Putellas returns to the bench.

Paralluelo scored the game-winning goal against the Netherlands in extra time of the quarterfinals, and the 19-year-old scored Spain's go-ahead goal in the semifinal victory over Sweden. The Barcelona forward provided a much-needed boost off the bench every time Spain coach Jorge Vilda called on her.

Putellas has been recovering from a torn ACL suffered last year and has been used in various roles throughout the tournament. She started in the semifinal against Sweden.

Spain announced its starting lineup on social media.

___

