‘Full steam ahead’: Jaguars not slowing down as final preseason game approaches

Head coach Doug Pederson of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on against the Detroit Lions during the preseason game at Ford Field on August 19, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are putting the finishing touches on training camp and heading into their biggest roster decision weekend of the year.

The Jaguars returned to the practice field Monday facing a number of questions as they enter the final stretch of training camp. After largely skirting any volume of injuries early in camp, the Jaguars returned from Detroit facing a slew of medical questions.

Jacksonville wraps up its preseason slate on Saturday at EverBank Stadium against the Dolphins, and the goal for coach Doug Pederson is to get his starters their most extended playing time yet. The plan right now is for the projected starters to play the first half. Even with injuries piling up, Pederson said that there’s no reason to change things because there’s no way to replicate in-game experience.

“I can’t really worry too much about who gets hurt and this and that. If I do, then people get hurt,” Pederson said.

“I just think you practice and play just like you’re getting ready for a regular season game and our starters need some time together on the field. They’ll get that opportunity this week, and I’ll monitor it. I’ll be on top of that too, so if I need to pull them out, I’ll pull them out. Right now, it’s still full steam ahead.”

Several players were dinged up during joint practices with the Lions. The preseason game was tough, too, especially on the offensive line. Cooper Hodges suffered a patella injury and will be out for an indefinite amount of time. Chandler Brewer suffered a concussion. Pederson said that Blake Hance will be limited but should be back by the Dolphins game.

Josh Wells is battling a groin injury and Tyler Shatley remains sidelined while dealing with atrial fibrillation. The defensive line is also down DaVon Hamilton and Foley Fatukasi due to injuries. Rookie safety Antonio Johnson went down with a hamstring injury that shakes up the depth in that position.

“Looking at the depth, we’re a little thin at the offensive line, it’s something we’re going to monitor this week but right now, we’re comfortable where we are and some of the guys that we’re going to get back in the next few days,” Pederson said. “It doesn’t look like we’re going to add anybody at this time.”

The final week of camp looms large for the Jaguars. Saturday’s game against Miami will likely leave just one half of football for players who are fighting to make the roster. Quarterback Nathan Rourke has played extremely well in two preseason games, well enough to warrant questions if he could supplant CJ Beathard for the backup spot. Pederson shot that down after the Detroit game. Rourke, who came to Jacksonville from the Canadian Football League, may not have a spot on the 53-man roster next week but he’s likely positioned himself to land somewhere in the league.

“I mean you like to hope so, but you never know,” Rourke said about doing enough to end up in the NFL this season. “You like to continue to put good film out from there. Continue to get a vote of confidence from this staff, this organization, right? Not sure what this week’s going to look like for me but I know that I’m going to be ready when my number’s called on.”

Jacksonville will have to cut from 90 players down to 53 by Aug. 29, making this week one of vital importance in camp.

“I like it because we get a chance to get through this week in preparation for our final preseason game. There’s still going to be some opportunities for our young players to play potentially here in the second half and there’s still some ongoing battles and competition that we need to see these guys in real games,” Pederson said. “It is beneficial for everybody to practice, it gives us one more week here of seven or eight days to evaluate this team.”