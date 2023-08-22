Gators Breakdown: Opposing coaches views of Florida Gators’ 2023 opponents

The Gators have one of college football's toughest schedules in 2023

There’s no doubt the Florida Gators have one of the toughest schedules in the country for the 2023 season. The 2023 opponents consist of out-of-conference games to book-end the season with Utah and Florida State to go along with SEC rivals Georgia, LSU, and Tennessee garnering high preseason rankings.

David Waters and Will Miles (Read and Reaction) go through Florida’s schedule and share what opposing coaches of Florida’s opponents see as strengths and weaknesses of the teams on the schedule.

