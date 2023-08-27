Thoughts after a half of Jaguars preseason finale against Dolphins

Now, it’s time for the final decisions. Jacksonville must be at the NFL’s 53-player limit by Tuesday at 4 p.m. That means 37 players will be waived to get to the that limit. What are some of the biggest roster decisions facing the Jaguars? Does Jacksonville keep five or six receivers? Will the recent rash of injuries on the offensive line force it to keep 10 or 11 players there? Are any starting positions up for grabs?