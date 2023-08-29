Jaguars keep 7 receivers, cut 3 draft picks as they finalize 53-man roster

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 19: Elijah Cooks #84 of the Jacksonville Jaguars stiff arms Khalil Dorsey #30 of the Detroit Lions during the third quarter of the preseason game at Ford Field on August 19, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars made their 53-man roster official on Tuesday, keeping seven receivers and cutting three draft picks to get down to the NFL limit.

Among some of the surprising moves were Jacksonville keeping undrafted free agent receiver Elijah Cooks and cutting tight end Gerrit Prince. Other notable moves were the release of three draft picks, cornerback Erick Hallett II, fullback Derek Parish and defensive tackle Raymond Vohasek. Baker County High School graduate Cooper Hodges made the team, although he will be out for the foreseeable future with a patella injury.

NFL teams needed to get from 90 to 53 players by 4 p.m.

The Jaguars elected to keep seven receivers, including rookie Parker Washington and last year’s preseason standout Tim Jones. Cooks beat out another strong receiving candidate, Jacob Harris, to make the roster.

The Jaguars also placed rookie linebacker Ventrell Miller and offensive tackle Josh Wells on injured reserve. Miller suffered an Achilles injury in the third preseason game against the Dolphins. Wells was injured during joint practices against the Lions.

Jaguars roster moves

Waived

LS Tucker Addington

WR Kevin Austin Jr.

S Latavious Brini

OLB D.J. Coleman

RB Snoop Conner

OL Coy Cronk

DL De’Shaan Dixon

CB Erick Hallett II

WR Jacob Harris

CB Kaleb Hayes

LB Dequan Jackson

OL Samuel Jackson

WR Oliver Martin

K James McCourt

S Ayo Oyelola

TE Derek Parish

TE Josh Pederson

TE Gerrit Prince

WR Kendric Pryor

QB Nathan Rourke

OLB Jordan Smith

OLB Willie Taylor III

DL Raymond Vohasek

OL Darryl Williams

WR Seth Williams

CB Divaad Wilson

Waived/Injured

WR Jaray Jenkins

Released (not subject to waivers)

OL Chandler Brewer

CB Tevaughn Campbell

DL Michael Dogbe

OL Bobby Evans

RB Qadree Ollison

Placed on Reserve/Injured

LB Ventrell Miller

OL Josh Wells