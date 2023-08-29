Jaguars keep 7 receivers, cut 3 draft picks as they finalize 53-man roster

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars made their 53-man roster official on Tuesday, keeping seven receivers and cutting three draft picks to get down to the NFL limit.
Among some of the surprising moves were Jacksonville keeping undrafted free agent receiver Elijah Cooks and cutting tight end Gerrit Prince. Other notable moves were the release of three draft picks, cornerback Erick Hallett II, fullback Derek Parish and defensive tackle Raymond Vohasek. Baker County High School graduate Cooper Hodges made the team, although he will be out for the foreseeable future with a patella injury.
NFL teams needed to get from 90 to 53 players by 4 p.m.
The Jaguars elected to keep seven receivers, including rookie Parker Washington and last year’s preseason standout Tim Jones. Cooks beat out another strong receiving candidate, Jacob Harris, to make the roster.
The Jaguars also placed rookie linebacker Ventrell Miller and offensive tackle Josh Wells on injured reserve. Miller suffered an Achilles injury in the third preseason game against the Dolphins. Wells was injured during joint practices against the Lions.
Jaguars roster moves
Waived
LS Tucker Addington
WR Kevin Austin Jr.
S Latavious Brini
OLB D.J. Coleman
RB Snoop Conner
OL Coy Cronk
DL De’Shaan Dixon
CB Erick Hallett II
WR Jacob Harris
CB Kaleb Hayes
LB Dequan Jackson
OL Samuel Jackson
WR Oliver Martin
K James McCourt
S Ayo Oyelola
TE Derek Parish
TE Josh Pederson
TE Gerrit Prince
WR Kendric Pryor
QB Nathan Rourke
OLB Jordan Smith
OLB Willie Taylor III
DL Raymond Vohasek
OL Darryl Williams
WR Seth Williams
CB Divaad Wilson
Waived/Injured
WR Jaray Jenkins
Released (not subject to waivers)
OL Chandler Brewer
CB Tevaughn Campbell
DL Michael Dogbe
OL Bobby Evans
RB Qadree Ollison
Placed on Reserve/Injured
LB Ventrell Miller
OL Josh Wells