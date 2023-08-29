Tracking local players on the move on NFL roster cut day

John Wolford of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the preseason game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on August 19, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Cut day in the NFL meant some former area stars were on the move on Tuesday, with several players with area ties released by their teams by the 4 p.m. deadline. If a released player clears waivers, they are candidates to be added back to a team’s practice squad.

Local players who were cut Tuesday

Pos., Player, Local tie, Team

WR Shemar Bridges , Potter’s House, Ravens

C Brad Cecil , Bartram Trail, Lions

LB Andrew Farmer , First Coast, Chargers

DL Trysten Hill , Suwannee, Browns

LB Dequan Jackson , Riverside, Jaguars

RB DeWayne McBride , Bradford/Fleming Island, Vikings

LB Tyler Murray , Baldwin, Bengals

QB Nathan Peterman , Bartram Trail, Bears

K Jack Podlesny , Glynn Academy, Vikings

LB Ryan Smenda , Fleming Island, Rams

LB Andre Smith , Trinity Christian, Falcons

CB Kevin Toliver , Trinity Christian, Colts

DB Chris Westry , Oakleaf, Browns

WR Javon Wims , White, Carolina

QB John Wolford, Bishop Kenny, Buccaneers

Those moves mean that seven of the eight players with ties to the area who were selected in last April’s NFL draft made their teams’ initial 53-man roster. Another good story was that of offensive lineman Ricky Lee III made the Panthers’ 53-man roster. Lee, who graduated from Riverside High (Lee High), was an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina A&T.

Chamarri Conner (Trinity Christian/Chiefs), Stetson Bennett (Pierce County, Ga./Rams), Will Mallory (Providence/Colts), Warren McClendon (Brunswick/Rams), Xavier Hutchinson (Bartram Trail/Texans), Demario Douglas (Mandarin/Patriots), Ameer Speed (Sandalwood/Patriots) and Cooper Hodges (Baker County/Jaguars) all made their teams’ 53-man roster. So, too, did Isaiah Bolden, who spent his first two years in high school at Bartram Trail. Bolden was placed on New England’s injured reserve.

Another former area star, ex-Trinity Christian receiver Isaiah Ford, was placed on injured reserve by the Bears.