Tracking local players on the move on NFL roster cut day

Justin Barney, Sports editor

John Wolford of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the preseason game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on August 19, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images) (Dustin Satloff, 2023 Dustin Satloff)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Cut day in the NFL meant some former area stars were on the move on Tuesday, with several players with area ties released by their teams by the 4 p.m. deadline. If a released player clears waivers, they are candidates to be added back to a team’s practice squad.

Local players who were cut Tuesday

  • Pos., Player, Local tie, Team
  • WR Shemar Bridges, Potter’s House, Ravens
  • C Brad Cecil, Bartram Trail, Lions
  • LB Andrew Farmer, First Coast, Chargers
  • DL Trysten Hill, Suwannee, Browns
  • LB Dequan Jackson, Riverside, Jaguars
  • RB DeWayne McBride, Bradford/Fleming Island, Vikings
  • LB Tyler Murray, Baldwin, Bengals
  • QB Nathan Peterman, Bartram Trail, Bears
  • K Jack Podlesny, Glynn Academy, Vikings
  • LB Ryan Smenda, Fleming Island, Rams
  • LB Andre Smith, Trinity Christian, Falcons
  • CB Kevin Toliver, Trinity Christian, Colts
  • DB Chris Westry, Oakleaf, Browns
  • WR Javon Wims, White, Carolina
  • QB John Wolford, Bishop Kenny, Buccaneers

Those moves mean that seven of the eight players with ties to the area who were selected in last April’s NFL draft made their teams’ initial 53-man roster. Another good story was that of offensive lineman Ricky Lee III made the Panthers’ 53-man roster. Lee, who graduated from Riverside High (Lee High), was an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina A&T.

Chamarri Conner (Trinity Christian/Chiefs), Stetson Bennett (Pierce County, Ga./Rams), Will Mallory (Providence/Colts), Warren McClendon (Brunswick/Rams), Xavier Hutchinson (Bartram Trail/Texans), Demario Douglas (Mandarin/Patriots), Ameer Speed (Sandalwood/Patriots) and Cooper Hodges (Baker County/Jaguars) all made their teams’ 53-man roster. So, too, did Isaiah Bolden, who spent his first two years in high school at Bartram Trail. Bolden was placed on New England’s injured reserve.

Another former area star, ex-Trinity Christian receiver Isaiah Ford, was placed on injured reserve by the Bears.

