Jaguars bring back QB Nathan Rourke, 12 others on practice squad

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars have filled out their practice squad, bringing back 13 familiar names following roster cuts on Tuesday.
Among some of the familiar names returning are quarterback Nathan Rourke, running back Snoop Conner and receiver Jacob Harris. Teams had to get their rosters from 90 to 53 players by Tuesday. Teams are allowed to keep 16 players on their practice squads, so the Jaguars aren’t done yet.
Rourke was one of the better stories during training camp, including a highlight-reel play during a Week 1 preseason win over the Cowboys. But coach Doug Pederson said there was no controversy between backup quarterback C.J. Beathard and Rourke.
Rourke has put together an excellent career in the Canadian Football League with the BC Lions. In two seasons there, Rourke passed for 4,035 yards, 28 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also has 12 rushing touchdowns. Conner is another recognizable name going on the squad. He was a fifth-round pick in 2022, but lost his role in the offense after the emergence of Tank Bigsby. Jacksonville brought back two of the three draft picks it cut, putting Derek Parish and Erick Hallett II on the practice squad.
Also returning to the team is linebacker Dequan Jackson, a former star at Lee/Riverside High School.
Jaguars practice squad
Position, Player
OL Chandler Brewer
OLB D.J. Coleman
OL Coy Cronk
DL De’Shaan Dixon
CB Erick Hallett II
LB Dequan Jackson
TE Derek Parish
QB Nathan Rourke
OL Darryl Williams
WR Seth Williams
CB Tevaughn Campbell
RB Snoop Conner
WR Jacob Harris