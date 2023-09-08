Gators Breakdown: Florida vs McNeese Preview | Jadarius Perkins enters portal

David Waters previews Florida versus McNeese and gives his thoughts on Jadarrius Perkins entering the transfer portal.

Florida hosts McNeese for the first home game of the season and a game that shouldn’t present much challenge for the Gators.

David Waters gives a small preview of the game and what he wants to see from Florida. Dave also hits on the news of Jadarrius Perkins entering the transfer portal.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher