Brewers' Corbin Burnes has no-hitter through 7 innings vs. Yankees

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws against the New York Yankees during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

NEW YORK – Milwaukee's Corbin Burnes is pitching a no-hitter through seven innings Sunday against the New York Yankees.

The 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner retired his first 12 hitters before walking Giancarlo Stanton on his 54th pitch. He also issued a two-out walk to rookie Everson Pereira before third baseman Andruw Monasterio made a running catch in foul territory on Oswaldo Cabrera.

Burnes struck out five and walked two, throwing 62 of 96 pitches for strikes. His career high is 110 pitches against San Francisco on May 27.

Burnes ended the seventh by coming off the mound to field Isiah Kiner-Falefa's soft ground ball. Burnes got up from the ground slowly.

The 28-year-old right-hander had not thrown a complete game in 102 previous big league starts.

The game was tied 0-0.

Winless in eight starts since July 20, Burnes is attempting to throw Milwaukee’s third no-hitter. He combined with Josh Hader on the Brewers' second, pitching eight innings at Cleveland on Sept. 11. Milwaukee’s first no-hitter was by Juan Nieves on April 15, 1987 against the Orioles.

The Yankees have been no-hit eight times. The last was June 25, 2022, in the Bronx in a combined effort by Houston’s Cristian Javier, Hector Neris and Ryan Pressly.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB