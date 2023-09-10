90º
Gators Breakdown: Florida vs McNeese Preview | Jadarius Perkins enters portal

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Florida Gators, Florida Gators Football, Florida Gators News, Billy Napier, McNeese
Florida's run game and defense dominate McNeese. (Gators Breakdown)

The Florida Gators dominated McNeese in the 2023 home opener, winning 49-7. The run game and defense both had outstanding performances.

David Waters reviews Florida’s first win of the season, which snapped a four-game losing streak.

