News4JAGs predictions: Will Jaguars get head start in AFC race by beating Chiefs?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars season is back and our News4JAX sports staff is back with its predictions as well. Each Friday, we’ll unveil our predictions for the week’s game. Jacksonville plays its home opener Sunday at EverBank Stadium against the Chiefs at 1 p.m.

Jamal St. Cyr

This season: 1-0.

This is a statement game. The Jaguars can win but they will need to get to 30 points. Doug Pederson is 0-3 against Andy Reid and the Chiefs. I point that out for the score. All three times Pederson has coached against the Chiefs they have scored 27 points to beat him. The Jags need to score 30 to get the win. I think they will get it done but it will be a close game. The difference in this one will be Duuuval. — Jaguars 30, Chiefs 27.

Justin Barney

This season: 1-0.

What a start for Jacksonville last week. A win on the road against a division opponent is always worth celebrating. But Jacksonville will have to clean quite a bit up against what is sure to be an angry Chiefs team coming off a loss to the Lions. I’d like to see a performance like Jacksonville had in Week 2 of the 2018 season against the Patriots. But I think Kansas City gets the win in the regular season against Jacksonville, with the Jaguars settling the score in the playoffs. — Chiefs 28, Jaguars 24.

Alessandra Pontbriand

This season: 1-0.

The last time the Jaguars beat the Chiefs was in November 2009 in Jacksonville. The final score 14 years ago was 24-21 and that is why I’m picking that as my final score Sunday. You know the saying ‘history repeats itself’? The Jags are on a seven-game losing streak in the Chiefs series, but I think that will end this year. Patrick Mahomes is an unbelievable athlete, and it will be very hard to stop him, but I think the Jags defense can do it. Linebacker Josh Allen called Mahomes “wiggly.” Allen added that the key is to keep Mahomes in the pocket and be relentless. This is a big game. The team knows that and the fans know that. If the Jags can start 2-0 and make the Chiefs start 0-2 that would make a statement to the whole league. — Jaguars 24, Chiefs 21.