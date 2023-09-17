Chiefs up on Jaguars at halftime in defensive battle

Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter at TIAA Bank Field on September 17, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are down at halftime in their showdown against the Chiefs.

It has been a defensive battle in the opening half, with a late Chiefs touchdown leading to a 7-6 halftime lead.

The Jaguars forcing three Kansas City turnovers and converting them into a 32-yard field goal by Brandon McManus in a packed house at EverBank Stadium.

Andre Cisco picked off Patrick Mahomes, while Tim Jones recovered a fumbled punt and Foye Oluokun recovered a Travis Kelce fumble. Mahomes led a late scoring drive in the opening half, converting a fourth-and-2 pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Three plays later, Mahomes hit Skyy Moore on a 9-yard touchdown for a 7-3 lead. McManus booted a 49-yard field goal as time expired in the half.