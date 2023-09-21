Panthers rookie QB Young held out of practice with ankle injury; Andy Dalton gets starters reps

FILE - Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14) passes the ball against the Detroit Lions during a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. anthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young did not participate in Wednesdays, Sept. 20 walkthrough practice due to an ankle injury, opening the door for the possibility of veteran Andy Dalton starting on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young will not practice on Thursday because of an ankle injury, the team announced.

The news further increases the likelihood that 13-year pro Andy Dalton will make his first start for the Panthers on Sunday at Seattle.

Young, the No. 1 pick in the draft, injured his ankle at some point during Carolina’s 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Monday night, although coach Frank Reich did not know when. Young finished the game, throwing a touchdown pass and a 2-point conversion to Adam Thielen on his final drive.

Reich said he didn't know about the injury until after the game.

The Panthers are 0-2 heading to Seattle.

