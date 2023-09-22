Armada soccer club announces team that will develop Downtown stadium

The Jacksonville Armada, the city’s professional soccer club, revealed the team Thursday that will help get the club’s stadium built.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Armada, the city’s professional soccer club, revealed the team Thursday that will help get the club’s stadium built.

That new property would be on A. Philip Randolph Boulevard, around Albert and Georgia streets, just north of EverBank Stadium.

The development team includes:

Stewart Green of Colt-Green Construction | Project Lead

Gilbane Building Company | Construction Partner

As a part of a deal reached with the city, the stadium must have at least 2,500 seats, a 25,000-square-foot office space building and 100 parking spaces.

The Jacksonville Armada received unanimous approval for the project in March from the City Council.

Council members agreed to sell 5 acres of property to the team for one dollar to build the new venue.

The soccer club played several seasons between The Bank and the Baseball Grounds at 121 Financial Park before moving to Hodges Stadium at UNF in 2017.

The football club is planning to have a Fan Fest on from 5-9 p.m. Nov. 2 at Intuition Ale Works Bier Hall downtown on West Duval Street.

The team plans to make a “major announcement” at the event.

The soccer club’s new stadium has to be built by July 2025 based on the land deal with the city.