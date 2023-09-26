80º
Gators Breakdown: Austin Barber interview | Kentucky look ahead

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Florida Gators, Florida Gators Football, Florida Gators News, Billy Napier, Austin Barber, Kentucky Wildcats
Florida Gators offensive lineman, Austin Barber, joins Gators Breakdown to discuss the performance of the offensive line and more. (UAA Communications)

In an interview with Dave and Will, Barber talks about facing the strong Florida defensive line, quarterback Graham Mertz, the team’s impressive victory over Tennessee, and other topics.

