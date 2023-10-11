AFC South matchup in EverBank Stadium next up for Jaguars

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 08: Jacksonville Jaguars enter a huddle in the Third Quarter during the NFL Match between Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 08, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – “The jet lag is real.”

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson says he is feeling the five-hour time difference between Jacksonville and London. The team returned home early Monday morning around 3 a.m. and since then it has been business as usual.

“That’s obviously a concern coming back from a 10-day trip,” Pederson said. “The jet lag is real for a couple of days. Spending more time on walk throughs, kind of slow the pace down a little bit. Try to get their bodies and minds rejuvenated again. The onus is on the player for understanding the game plan and getting the game plan down, but I can do my part by helping them.”

It was a successful work trip for the Jaguars in London finishing 2-0 beating the Falcons 23-7 in Wembley Stadium then beating the Bills 25-20 in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“To be locked away together for 10 days, obviously we weren’t playing great and I think it kind of helped us,” Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said. “We grew closer and I think the way we played the last two weeks has been closer to what we want to put out there on Sundays and we’re just trying to keep getting better every week. That’s the main thing.”

The team used the time abroad as a bonding trip and returned home with a new sense of energy and confidence that Pederson is hoping continues in EverBank Stadium on Sunday when the Jaguars host the Indianapolis Colts.

“Going away for 10 days was good for us,” Pederson said. “We’ve got to bring that energy back. We can’t leave it in London. That’s a big part of this week. Playing a division opponent can help that.”

Week 5 was the long-awaited return of offensive lineman Cam Robinson who was suspended the first four games of the season because of violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Robinson took over at left tackle, sliding Walker Little inside to left guard.

“I thought [Robinson] did well,” Pederson said. “Obviously a really good pass rush that we went up against last week, but he was in a really good frame of mind. He prepared well, had a really good week of preparation. I thought overall coming back he did a nice job. He’ll be better this week understanding game speed again.”

During the Bills game, Robinson hyperextended his elbow, but returned to the game. On Wednesday, Pederson said Robinson is fine. Little was also injured in the Bills game. MRI scans on his knee were clear, but he is day-to-day. In Little’s absence, Tyler Shatley is the next man up to sub in as the Jaguars left guard.

“Shatley is the one that has played recently,” Pederson said. “He tends to be a little more in his favor right now.”

The Jaguars chose not to have a bye week after their London trip, instead their bye week will be Week 9. The team requested to have a home game but did not have a say in who they played. Sunday’s match up against AFC South divisional opponent, the Colts will be the second time these two teams play against each other this season. In the season opener, the Jaguars beat the Colts 31-21 in Lucas Oil Stadium.

“Right now it’s only Week 6, there’s a lot that can happen as the season goes on,” Lawrence said. “A team where we’re tied for first in the division. This is a big game. You look at it we can go 2-1 or they can go 3-1 [in the division]. That’s a big swing. For us we understand the importance of it.”

Now the series is coming to Jacksonville where the Jags own a seven-game win streak over the Colts, but they have yet to win a home game this season. But if you ask the team, they don’t worry about streaks or records, they just worry about their next opponent.

“It’s focused on one game at a time mentality,” Pederson said. “Just getting ready for the next one. We understand division opponent, AFC South. There’s a lot on the line with this football game. They don’t really pay attention to the streaks and all that. It’s just kind of get yourself ready to play.”

When the Colts line up on offense, a former Jacksonville player will be under center. Quarterback Gardner Minshew is bringing Minshew Mania back to Jacksonville.

“Having the offseason, I got to know him really well,” Lawrence said. “A good guy for one, good player, smart player. Learned from him for sure especially being a young player coming into this league.”

Minshew will be stepping into the starting role for the next four weeks while Colts rookie starting quarterback and former Florida Gators player Anthony Richardson is on the injured reserve list with a shoulder injury.

For backup quarterbacks, getting the call-up with the starters is exciting for the chance to play meaningful minutes.

“You get an opportunity to start, lead your football team,” Pederson said. “There’s really no pressure, only the pressure you put on yourself. He can come in and relax and play. He’s going to be excited and ready to go. Our guys on defense need to pay attention to that energy and be ready for that.”

The Colts defense is led by Zaire Franklin who leads the league with 69 combined tackles.

“It’s a solid defense that is keeping them in football games,” Pederson said. “They’ve had some really good wins. Obviously we’re both 3-2. Shane [Steichen] has them playing extremely well and extremely confident right now.”

As the Jaguars prep for Sunday’s opponent, they’re also working on a game plan for the New Orleans Saints who the team will play just four days later on Thurs. Oct. 19.

“We got two games in nine days so we got a lot of film to pore over here in the next week and a half,” Pederson said.