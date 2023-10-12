70º
Gators Breakdown: Florida at South Carolina Preview and Prediction

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Florida Gators, Florida Gators Football, Florida Gators News, Billy Napier, South Carolina Gamecocks
The 4-2 Florida Gators will travel to face the 2-3 South Carolina Gamecocks, as Billy Napier aims for only his second road win as the head coach of Florida.

David Waters previews the matchup and gives his prediction.

