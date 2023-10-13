News4JAGs predictions: No losing to Colts at home on Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars season is back and our News4JAX sports staff is back with its predictions as well. Each Friday, we’ll unveil our predictions for the week’s game. Jacksonville (3-2) faces the Colts (3-2) on Sunday at EverBank Stadium at 1 p.m.

Jamal St. Cyr

This season: 3-2.

Since before the season, I have had this game marked as a loss. The turnaround from the extended stay in London just looked like a tough situation. But the cards fell in the Jaguars favor. The Colts are rolling with Gardner Minshew this week at quarterback. Minshew has moxie but isn’t exactly a superstar QB. I have had this game for months circled as an L, but I am flipping my pick. Jaguars get their first win at the ‘Bank this year.— Jaguars 24, Colts 17.

Justin Barney

This season: 3-2.

The Jaguars surprised me last week in London with a wild win over the Bills and I ceded my one-game predictions lead in the process. I believe in Minshew Magic but I’m not sold on the Jaguars defense taking a step backwards in this game after how well it has been playing. Indianapolis hasn’t won in Jacksonville since what feels like FDR was in office. I don’t think it snaps that streak this week. Jacksonville gets its third straight win and its first home win of the season. — Jaguars 28, Colts 20.

Alessandra Pontbriand

This season: 2-3.

It was always the Jags, until last week when I picked against Jacksonville and lost my prediction. Silly me, I have learned my lesson. That is why I’m picking the Jaguars to beat the Colts and sweep the season series for the first time since 2017. I think the jet lag may affect the Jaguars, but not enough to lose the game. They may not match the 31 points the team scored against the Colts in the season opener, but they’ll get close with 24 points. I think the Colts will have some issues getting into game speed with a new quarterback, Gardner Minshew is subbing in for the injured Anthony Richardson, and with how the defense is playing I think the team can disrupt the Colts and win their first home game of the season. — Jaguars 24, Colts 17.