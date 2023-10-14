What you need to know about the Jaguars-Colts game in Week 6

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (9), left, is sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (41) and Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram (17), right, during the first quarter of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars face the Colts on Sunday at EverBank Stadium in Week 6. Here’s what you need to know about the game.

When is it?

Sunday, 1 p.m., EverBank Stadium

The records

The Jaguars are 3-2 after a 25-20 win over the Bills. The Colts are 3-2 after a 23-16 win over the Titans.

Watch, listen stay connected

The game will be televised on FOX. It is on the radio at 1010 AM and 92.5 FM. Follow the game with the News4JAX sports staff on X, formerly Twitter, at @JStCyrTV, @JustinBarneyTV and @APontbriandTV.

The line

The Jaguars are 4.5-point favorites. The over-under is 44 points.

Injuries to note

Receiver Zay Jones, cornerback Christian Braswell, offensive lineman Walker Little and defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton are all out on Sunday. Linebacker Devin Lloyd is questionable. For the Colts, center Ryan Kelly and tight end Mo Alie-Cox are questionable. Tackle Braden Smith is out.