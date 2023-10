David Waters gives his instant, raw reaction to Florida's 4th quarter comeback victory on the road at South Carolina.

The Florida Gators get a big come from behind road victory over South Carolina 41-37.

David Waters reviews the game and reacts to the comeback.

