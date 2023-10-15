Jaguars in control against Colts at halftime

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram (17) leaps over Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are on their way to the top of the AFC South standings.

The Jaguars scored twice in a 16-second span and have the Colts on the ropes at halftime as they lead 21-6 in a big AFC South clash at EverBank Stadium. Indianapolis is trying to win in Jacksonville for the first time since 2014.

Travis Etienne scored both times for Jacksonville, one on a 2-yard run and the other on a 22-yarder from a direct snap that put the Jaguars in front 14-3 just 59 seconds into the second quarter. Josh Allen had a strip sack of Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew and Angelo Blackson recovered it. That set up Etienne’s second touchdown run of the game.

Andre Cisco had Jacksonville’s other takeaway in the half, a leaping interception of Minshew. Trevor Lawrence fired a 29-yard touchdown to Christian Kirk with just under two minutes to play to put the Colts in the danger zone before the break.