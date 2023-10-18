News4JAGs predictions: Jaguars will beat Saints, but it will be close on Thursday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars season is back and our News4JAX sports staff is back with its predictions as well. Each week, we’ll unveil our predictions for the week’s game. Jacksonville (4-2) visits New Orleans (3-3) on Thursday night at Caesars Superdome.

Jamal St. Cyr

This season: 4-2.

I don’t know if Trevor Lawrence will play. My gut says he misses the game, but that doesn’t change my prediction. I have watched plenty of Saints football (I’m from New Orleans) and their offense isn’t good. Thursday night games are always wonky. If Lawrence goes in less than 100%, or if C.J. Beathard plays, the game plan will be the same. Run the ball, quick passes and let the defense finish the job. That is the exact same sort of plan the Saints would like to employ. With two good defenses on the field, I expect it to be a low-scoring game. A Late Calvin Ridley touchdown is the difference.— Jaguars 17, Saints 10.

Justin Barney

This season: 4-2.

A short week for the Jaguars and a nicked up franchise quarterback. I think Trevor Lawrence plays on Thursday night, albeit not at full strength. These short week games scare me. And a short week game with injuries on the offensive line and to Lawrence isn’t a good thing. But the difference in this one is how well Jacksonville’s defense has been playing and the big plays of Travis Etienne. It won’t be pretty but it will be a win. — Jaguars 24, Saints 17.

Alessandra Pontbriand

This season: 3-3.

I‘m an indecisive person and have issues picking my score prediction each week, but I am really indecisive about this game. Will Trevor Lawrence play? Who knows. The team is doing a great job confusing everyone. I think Lawrence plays, but I also have a slight feeling he won’t. If Lawrence plays I still think the offense will be conservative with play calling and probably will favor the ground game. I think the defense is way too hot to stop and they’ll be able to do their job and keep the team in the game. My score prediction is closer than I would have predicted if Lawrence was fully healthy. — Jaguars 20, Saints 17.