He’s back! Trevor Lawrence active, will make start against Saints

Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 19, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is active and will start Thursday night’s primetime game against New Orleans.

Coach Doug Pederson told the NFL Network that Lawrence, who has been dealing a sprained left knee, will make the start at Caesars Superdome. Lawrence was injured late in last Sunday’s 37-20 win over the Colts.

He didn’t practice Monday and was limited in other practices, but said Tuesday that he was feeling better and doing everything that he could to not miss the game. Lawrence last missed a start in college at Clemson when he sat out two games due to COVID-19 protocol.

The Jaguars (4-2) have won three straight games and are in sole possession of first place in the AFC South.