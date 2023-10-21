High school football ‘23: Friday night’s scoreboard and looking ahead to a slam-packed Week 10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Week 9 of the high school football season is in the books and the postseason picture is coming into focus.

Among big winners in Week 9: Baldwin, Middleburg, Stanton and White.

The losses were bad, too, especially for Bartram Trail and Bishop Kenny.

With the playoff picture clearing up, it’s all about jockeying for postseason berths. And several teams enhanced those credentials in a calm before the storm Week 10.

For the Bears (4-4), ranked No. 3 in the Super 10, a humbling loss to Gainesville Buchholz on Thursday night slammed the door shut on a district title. The Bobcats handed Bartram a 44-7 blowout, the Bears’ worst loss since a 38-point defeat to Orange Park on Oct. 29, 2009.

The Indians crushed host West Nassau 35-0 and should have a playoff spot locked up. Baldwin (5-3) entered the week ranked fifth in Region 2-2S. They close with two difficult Gateway Conference games in Ribault and White but should be locked in to no worse than a No. 6 or 7 seed. White’s 28-20 win over the Trojans firmed up its No. 6 seed in Region 1-2M. With Wolfson, Jackson and Episcopal all losing, no team there gained region ground on the Commanders (5-3).

Bishop Kenny’s 31-28 loss to Middleburg was more bad news for the Crusaders, and excellent news for the Broncos. Kenny closes with Bolles and University Christian, games that are serious hurdles. The Crusaders started the week No. 2 in Region 1-2M but should fall past Riverside and Bishop Moore in the rankings.

Middleburg (4-4) started the week ranked No. 8 in Region 1-3S but will get a boost in the rankings. Slumping Clay, which lost its third straight on Friday night to Matanzas, was ninth in the rankings and won’t gain ground on Middleburg. The Broncos have won four of their last five games and have very winnable games up next against Orange Park and Fernandina Beach.

And for Stanton, which hadn’t won a game on the field since a victory over Zarephath Academy to end the 2020 regular season, crushed Harvest Community 42-8. The Blue Devils had lost 24 consecutive games on the field, although they had a forfeit win over St. Joseph last year.

How the Super 10 fared

1. St. Augustine (7-0), d. Gainesville, 56-0. Next: at Clay (4-4).

2. Bradford (8-0), d. Lecanto, 42-0. Next: vs. Palatka (7-1), 7:30 p.m.

3. Bartram Trail (4-4), lost to Gainesville Buchholz, 44-7. Next: vs. Oakleaf (2-5).

4. Ponte Vedra (7-1), d. Orange Park, 35-0. Next. vs. Nease (5-3).

5. Mandarin (6-2). Off. Next: at Sandalwood (0-8), Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

6. Raines (7-1), d. Atlantic Coast, 29-22. Next: at Jackson (3-5), Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

7. Riverside (7-2), d. Sandalwood, 37-7. Next: Off.

8. Bolles (4-4). Off. Next: vs. Bishop Kenny (5-3), Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

9. Trinity Christian (5-3). Off. Next: at Providence (7-1).

10. Creekside (4-4), d. Fleming Island, 49-48. Next: at Atlantic Coast (4-4), Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

☀️ Florida results, Week 9 ☀️

🍑 Week 10 results, Georgia 🍑

Thursday, Oct. 19

Pierce County 44, Windsor Forest 0*

Friday, Oct. 20

Brunswick 38, South Effingham 14*

Glynn Academy 22, Evans 14*

Valdosta 24, Camden County 21*

Ware County 64, Greenbrier 20*

OFF: Charlton County.

Television coverage

☀️ Florida schedule, Week 10 ☀️

Thursday, Oct. 26

Baldwin (5-3) vs. Ribault (3-5), at Paxon, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Kenny (5-3) at Bolles (4-4), 7:30 p.m.

Episcopal (3-5) at Wolfson (3-5), 6:30 p.m.

Fletcher (6-2) at First Coast (4-4), 6:30 p.m.

Mandarin (6-2) at Sandalwood (0-8), 6:30 p.m.

Parker (0-8) at Englewood (5-3), 6:30 p.m.

Raines (7-1) at Jackson (3-5), 6:30 p.m.

Union County (4-3) at Dixie County (6-2)

Friday, Oct. 27

Baker County (5-3) at Fernandina Beach (3-5)

Columbia (3-4) at Ridgeview (1-7)

Creekside (4-4) at Atlantic Coast (4-4), 6:30 p.m.

Fort White (7-1) at Hilliard (3-5)

Gainesville Buchholz (8-0) at Fleming Island (2-6), 7:30 p.m.

Joshua Christian at Keystone Heights (4-4)

Matanzas (6-2) at Menendez (3-5)

Middleburg (4-4) at Orange Park (3-5)

Nease (5-3) at Ponte Vedra (7-1)

Newberry (6-2) at Crescent City (3-5)

NFEI (2-6) at Beachside (7-1)

Oakleaf (2-5) at Bartram Trail (4-4)

Palatka (7-1) at Bradford (8-0), 7:30 p.m.

St. Augustine (7-0) at Clay (4-4)

Tocoi Creek (4-4) at Flagler Palm Coast (3-5)

Trinity Christian (5-3) at Providence (7-1)

University Christian (5-3) at Clearwater Academy International (4-4)

Wakulla (9-0) at Suwannee (6-1), 7:30 p.m.

West Nassau (3-6) at Yulee (6-2)

White (5-3) at West Palm Beach Benjamin (6-2)

Young Kids in Motion at Dixie County (6-2)

OFF: Riverside, Westside, Zarephath Academy.

SSAC playoffs: Bishop Snyder, Cedar Creek Christian, Christ’s Church, Eagle’s View, Harvest Community, Impact Christian, Interlachen, Paxon, St. Joseph, Stanton.

🍑 Week 11 schedule, Georgia 🍑