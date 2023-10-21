High school volleyball ‘23: Trinity Christian, Middleburg, Bishop Kenny nab top seeds for state playoffs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school volleyball playoff brackets are set, with three local teams grabbing top seeds in their regions for postseason play.

Trinity Christian, Middleburg and Bishop Kenny, the top three teams in the News4JAX Super 6 rankings, earned top seeds in regional brackets when the playoff draw was released Saturday morning. Kenny (20-7) is the No. 1 seed in Region 1-4A, while Middleburg nabbed the 1 seed in Region 1-5A and the Conquerors are the top seed in Region 1-3A.

Christ’s Church (1-2A), Ridgeview (1-5A) and Union County (3-1A) all earned No. 2 seeds in their regions. A total of 21 area teams reached the postseason. Regional quarterfinals are Tuesday and Wednesday. All matches are at 7 p.m. unless indicated.

Regional quarterfinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Region 1-4A

(8) Yulee (11-6) at (1) Bishop Kenny (20-7)

(5) Baker County (16-5) at (4) North Bay Haven (15-9)

(6) Wolfson (10-5) at (3) Bolles (14-13)

Region 1-3A

(8) Gainesville P.K. Yonge (12-9) at (1) Trinity Christian (22-3)

(5) Trinity Prep (10-13) at (4) Providence (12-12), 6 p.m.

(7) Episcopal (10-18) at (2) Florida High (22-5)

Region 1-2A

(5) Countryside Christian (14-3) at (4) St. Johns Country Day (14-7)

(7) Saint Francis (14-6) at (2) Christ’s Church (17-7)

(6) Covenant School of Jacksonville (17-5) at (3) Harvest Community (20-6)

Wednesday’s schedule

Region 1-7A

(8) Creekside (11-12) at (1) Winter Park (25-2)

(6) Mandarin (17-6) at (3) Timber Creek (19-8)

Region 1-6A

(4) Tallahassee Leon (14-9) at (5) Ponte Vedra (13-13)

(7) Fletcher (22-5) at (2) Tallahassee Chiles (22-5)

Region 1-5A

(8) Arnold (14-14) at (1) Middleburg (22-5)

(7) Columbia (16-8) at (2) Ridgeview (18-7)

(6) Pensacola Washington (12-13) at (3) Beachside (22-5)

Regional semifinals

Friday, Oct. 27

Region 3-1A

(3) Lafayette (12-7) at (2) Union County (11-12)