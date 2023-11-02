High school volleyball ‘23: Bishop Kenny, Middleburg, Trinity headed to state final four

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three area volleyball teams are headed to the state semifinals.

Bishop Kenny, Middleburg and Trinity Christian won their third-round matches and stamped their tickets for next week’s final four at Polk State College.

Bishop Kenny, one of the area’s most storied programs, swept South Walton to win the Region 1-4A final. The Crusaders (23-7) will face rival Bishop Moore (22-8) next Friday. Kenny has three state championships to its credit. This is coach Suzanne Winkler’s 15th trip to the state final four. Kenny has played in four title games under Winkler and won twice.

Trinity Christian swept Tallahassee’s Florida High to win Region 1-2A and reach its first final four. The Conquerors (25-3) will face Westminster Christian on Tuesday morning. Amaria King has 458 kills this season for Trinity, the wire-to-wire No. 1 team in the News4JAX Super 6.

And Middleburg beat county rival Ridgeview 3-1 to win the Region 1-5A title. Connor Rahn and Brooke Forkum have been a dominant 1-2 hitting attack. The duo has combined for 689 kills. It’s the first state semifinal trip for first-year coach Meredith Forkum. She replaced the iconic Carrie Prewitt, one of the most successful coaches in any sport in area history. Prewitt took the Broncos six final fours and played for two championships. The Broncos (25-5) will face Merritt Island on Wednesday.

State semifinals

at Polk State College

Class 5A

(1) Middleburg (25-5) vs. (4) Merritt Island (23-6), Wednesday, 1 p.m.

Class 4A

(2) Bishop Kenny (23-7) vs. (3) Bishop Moore (22-8), Friday, 10 a.m.

Class 3A

(2) Westminster Christian (23-8) vs. (3) Trinity Christian (25-3), Tuesday, 10 a.m.

Regional finals results

Region 1-6A

(2) Chiles 3, (5) Ponte Vedra 0 (25-17, 25-19, 28-26).

Region 1-5A

(1) Middleburg 3, (2) Ridgeview 1 (25-22, 25-20, 22-25, 25-23).

Region 1-4A

(1) Bishop Kenny 3, (2) South Walton 0 (25-12, 25-16, 25-14).

Region 1-3A

(1) Trinity Christian 3, (2) Florida High 0 (25-16, 25-21, 25-17).

Region 1-2A

(1) Gainesville Oak Hall 3, (2) Christ’s Church 2 (22-25, 25-21, 9-25, 25-17, 15-6).

Region 3-1A

(1) Branford 3, (2) Union County 1 (25-11, 25-7, 21-25, 25-22).

Regional semifinals results

Region 1-6A

(5) Ponte Vedra 3, (1) Gulf Breeze 2 (25-22, 14-25, 25-20, 19-25, 15-7).

Region 1-5A

(1) Middleburg 3, (4) Tallahassee Lincoln 0 (25-23, 25-21, 25-22).

(2) Ridgeview 3, (3) Beachside 1 (25-23, 25-17, 15-25, 25-14).

Region 1-4A

(1) Bishop Kenny 3, (4) North Bay Haven 0 (25-12, 25-13, 25-15).

(2) South Walton 3, (3) Bolles 1 (16-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-20).

Region 1-3A

(1) Trinity Christian 3, (4) Providence 2 (25-14, 21-25, 21-25, 25-11, 15-7).

Region 1-2A

1) Gainesville Oak Hall 3, (4) St. Johns Country Day 0 (25-19, 25-19, 26-24).

(2) Christ’s Church 3, (3) Harvest Community 0 (25-20, 27-25, 25-12).

Region 3-1A

(2) Union County 3, (3) Lafayette 1 (25-22, 25-21, 20-25, 25-23).

Regional quarterfinals results

Region 1-7A

(1) Winter Park 3, (8) Creekside 0 (25-13, 25-9, 25-18).

(3) Timber Creek 3, (6) Mandarin 0 (25-8, 25-10, 25-16).

Region 1-6A

(5) Ponte Vedra 3, (4) Tallahassee Leon 2 (25-14, 10-25, 25-18, 20-25, 17-15).

(2) Tallahassee Chiles 3, (7) Fletcher 0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-17).

Region 1-5A

(1) Middleburg 3, (8) Arnold 0 (25-17, 25-21, 25-15).

(2) Ridgeview 3, (7) Columbia 0 (25-10, 25-8, 25-10).

(3) Beachside 3, (6) Pensacola Washington 0 (25-11, 25-12, 25-16).

Region 1-4A

(1) Bishop Kenny 3, (8) Yulee 0 (25-12, 25-22, 25-11)

(4) North Bay Haven 3, (5) Baker County 2 (19-25, 25-23, 19-25, 25-16, 15-13)

(3) Bolles 3, (6) Wolfson 0 (25-15, 25-23, 25-20)

Region 1-3A

(1) Trinity Christian 3, (8) Gainesville P.K. Yonge 0 (25-18, 25-18, 25-13).

(4) Providence 3, (5) Trinity Prep 0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-14).

(2) Florida High 3, (7) Episcopal 0 (25-11, 25-16, 25-18).

Region 1-2A

(4) St. Johns Country Day 3, (5) Countryside Christian 0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-19).

(2) Christ’s Church 3, (7) Saint Francis 0 (25-7, 25-6, 25-11).

(3) Harvest Community 3, (6) Covenant School of Jacksonville 0 (25-12, 25-15, 25-10).