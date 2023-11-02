Week 10 Florida HBCU football preview: Can Edward Waters end the season with a win?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The college football season is almost over. Some teams are playing with postseason aspirations, while others are just playing for pride.

Here is your Week 10 Florida HBCU football preview:

Bethune-Cookman (1-7, 0-5 SWAC) vs. Mississippi Valley State (1-7, 1-4 SWAC), Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

The Wildcats are back home and play earlier in the week. They face off against the Delta Devils just days after their loss to Grambling State. The loss extended the Wildcats’ losing streak to six games. The Wildcats are still searching for their first SWAC win of the season. This game looks to be their best chance for the rest of the season as they play a Delta Devils team that has only scored nine total points in their last two games. The Delta Devils average 12.6 points per game. The Wildcats average 18.1 points per game, so this game will be a close affair. The Wildcats should be able to win in this short week at home and finally win their first SWAC win of the season.

N4J prediction: Bethune-Cookman 21, Mississippi Valley State 17.

Edward Waters (5-4, 5-3 SIAC) vs. Virginia University-Lynchburg (2-7), Sat., 6 p.m.

The Tigers from Duval County have had an amazing season. After starting 0-3, EWU went on an amazing five-game winning streak, looking like they could beat any and everyone. That streak came to a halt last week against Allen. While the playoffs are not in the picture, the Tigers still have a lot to play for Saturday. With a win against Virginia University-Lynchburg, Edward Waters would have its first winning season since 2004. Also with a win, the Tigers would be eligible for the Florida Beach Bowl, a Division II postseason bowl between HBCU teams. That would give third-year coach Toriano Morgan a lot of momentum in the offseason for recruiting.

Saturday’s game looks to be an easy win as they face the Dragons of VUL. The Dragons allow 39 points per game. The high-powered offense of the Tigers will look to capitalize off that defense and allow the team to end the season on a high note. Quarterback Jyron Russell already has 24 total touchdowns this season and is coming off a three-touchdown game. He looks to add to that total against a defense that can’t stop teams from scoring. This should an easy win for the Tigers and a great way to end a great season.

N4J Prediction: Edward-Waters 52, Virginia University-Lynchburg 21.

No. 13 Florida A&M (7-1, 6-0 SWAC) at Alabama A&M (4-4, 2-3 SWAC), Sat., 1 p.m.

The Rattlers have had a great season so far and it all paid off when they clinched their first-ever SWAC East title last Saturday after beating Prairie View A&M. The 13th-ranked team in the nation has all of the momentum behind them and looks to continue their six-game winning streak against Alabama A&M.

The Bulldogs have not beaten the Rattlers since 1979 and will have to bring everything they have to get a win. The Bulldogs’ offense averages nearly 32 points per game, but the defense gives up nearly 26 each time out. The Bulldogs’ defense is going to be the key to the game as the Rattlers score nearly 30 points per game and only allow 15.. Winning the turnover battle will be key for the Bulldogs to pull off the upset. However, Florida A&M quarterback Jeremy Moussa is playing lights out and will likely have another good game against a defense that allows 214 passing yards per game. The Rattlers shouldn’t get too comfortable with the Bulldogs but, this looks like another Rattlers win.

N4J Prediction: No. 13 Florida A&M 35, Alabama A&M 20.

Florida Memorial (5-3, 4-1 SUN) at Thomas University (1-6, 1-4 SUN), Sat., noon

The Lions look to continue their hunt for a Sun Conference title Saturday against the Nighthawks. The Lions are currently tied for second with No. 17 St. Thomas. Next week, the Lions face first-place No. 6 Keiser in the season finale. Saturday is a must-win game for the Lions, and all signs point to another victory as they face the Nighthawks who give up 32.6 points per game. The Lions score 40 points per game and can score through the air and on the ground with ease. This looks to be an easy win for the Lions and will give them all of the momentum they need going into a matchup against sixth-ranked and defending Sun Conference champion Keiser next week.

N4J Prediction: Florida Memorial 45, Thomas University 17.