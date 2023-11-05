Gators Breakdown: Florida stunned in 39-36 loss to Arkansas REACTION

David Waters reacts as Florida falls to Arkansas 39-36 at home in overtime. It’s a loss that hurts Florida’s chances to get bowl eligible.

Florida falls to Arkansas 39-36 in overtime and it’s a loss that hurts Florida’s chances to get bowl eligible.

In this episode of Gators Breakdown, David Waters reacts to the loss and shares his thoughts on what it mean for the Gators.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher