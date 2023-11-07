Joel Embiid scores 48 points, 76ers beat Wizards 146-128 for 5th win in a row

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, center, goes up for a shot against Washington Wizards' Johnny Davis, left, and Mike Muscala during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA – Joel Embiid scored 29 of his season-high 48 points in the third quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers rolled to their fifth straight victory, 146-128 over the Washington Wizards on Monday night.

Philadelphia is unbeaten after a one-point loss at Milwaukee in its opener.

In the third quarter, Embiid was 10 for 10 from the floor and 9 for 9 from the foul to help the 76ers extend their lead to 120-98. Embiid has scored 40 or more points 40 times in the regular season. He also had 11 rebounds and six assists.

Tyrese Maxey added 22 points and 11 assists, Tobias Harris had 18 and DeAnthony Melton a season-high 14 .

Nicolas Baton, who was picked up as one of the pieces in the trade that sent James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers, scored 11 points on 4-for-5 shooting in his Sixers debut.

Kyle Kuzma scored 28 points for Washington, and Jordan Poole had 23. The Wizards have lost four straight to fall to 1-5.

Washington turned the ball over 19 times, many of which turned into transition points against an offense that moved quickly up the floor most of the night.

Philadelphia 51 for 91 from the floor and 32 of 36 from the foul line.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Travel to Charlotte to begin a home-and-home against the Hornets on Wednesday.

76ers: Host Boston on Wednesday night in first meeting since the Celtics' win in Game 7 of last year's Eastern Conference semifinals..

