Historic day: Ponte Vedra wins 7th straight boys golf title, Beachside girls win their first

There’s no slowing down the Ponte Vedra boys golf team, and there’s no more overlooking thew newest school on the St. Johns County block, Beachside.
The Sharks won their state record-upping seventh consecutive state championship on Wednesday with yet another atop-the-podium finish in the Class 2A tournament at Mission Inn Resort & Club. Ponte Vedra (34-over 610) finished seven shots in front of second-year program Beachside. While the Sharks continue stretching their legacy out year after year, Beachside is building its own.
The Barracudas girls made history with a state title, edging Plantation American Heritage by three strokes with a 24-over 600. Ponte Vedra was third at 636. Beachside started the day with a six-stroke lead and did enough to stay ahead of the Patriots.
Sofia Rivera was T-2 individually with Ponte Vedra’s Nancy Cox with 3-under 141s. Beachside teammate Maddie Rathjen was T-6 at 2-over 146. Matanzas star Alexandra Gazzoli, the reigning All-News4JAX golfer of the year, was fourth at 1-under 143.
For the Sharks, Cameron Reed was the low boy for the dynasty. He was T-6 at 5-over 150, followed by Dylan Mason and Joey Hage (T-13, 9-over 153) and Cooper Franklin (T-31, 15-over 159). Beachside’s Nolan Harper was the area’s low individual finisher, carding a 2-over 146 for T-3.