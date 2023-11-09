Horse power! Middleburg volleyball team wins 1st state championship

The Middleburg volleyball team made history on Thursday afternoon.

The Broncos, in their first season under coach Meredith Forkum, swept Naples Barron Collier 3-0 to win the Class 5A state championship at Polk State College’s Winter Haven Health Center. The 25-23, 25-17, 25-23 win marks just the 12th state championship by an area volleyball team and the first by one in Clay County.

Middleburg finished its season at 27-5 and will take a 10-match winning streak into 2024. Connor Rahn, a four-year starter for Middleburg, led the way for the Broncos with 25 kills. Fellow hitter Brooke Forkum (14 kills) and sophomore Camden Rahn (10 kills) will lead a deep returning team in 2024 for Middleburg. Brooke Forkum slammed down the final kill of the match to halt a brief Barron Collier rally and deliver a long, long awaited championship to Broncos country.

For Middleburg, it was a generation in the making.

Iconic coach Carrie Prewitt built a perennial playoff power at Middleburg, starting with her first season in 1985. Prewitt took the Broncos to back-to-back final fours in 1988-89 and got them into championship games for the first time in 2003-04. They lost to powerhouse Gainesville both of those seasons. Prewitt retired after the 2022 season as one of the winningest volleyball coaches in state history. Middleburg named the gym in her honor this year.

On defense, Morgan Padgett had 24 digs, Camden Rahn added 23 and Brooke Forkum had 22 for the Broncos. Connor Rahn had 18 for a double-double and Olivia Callipo had 14.

Area state volleyball champions