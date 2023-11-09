71º
Marineland hosting meet & greet event with Coach Steve Spurrier at Marineland

Event is designed for Gator Club Members only

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Coach Steve Spurrier at Marineland (Carianne Luter, News4JAX)

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Gator Club Members at Marineland are getting the real deal on Wed., Nov. 15!

The aquarium is hosting a meet and greet event for Gator Club Members with none other than Heisman Trophy winner and College Football Hall of Famer, Coach Steve Spurrier!

“Discover more about his renowned journey at UF going from player to coach,” Marineland said. “Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to enjoy a festive dolphin show and explore Coach Spurrier’s favorite Saint Augustine attraction.”

The event will be held from 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. at the interactive Dolphin habitat.

Coach Steve Spurrier will speak about his glory days playing and coaching at The University of Florida.

Click here for tickets and more information.

Interested non-members may always join the Gator Club for the $40 annual fee through the University of Florida Alumni Association. Click here for more information.

Location: 9600 N Ocean Shore Blvd, St Augustine, FL 32080

Come meet the Heisman Trophy winner and College Football Hall of Famer, Coach Steve Spurrier! (News4JAX)

Carianne Luter is an Award-Winning Social Media Producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She won "Best Social Media Engagement Strategy" during the Local Media Association 2022 Digital Innovation Awards. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a communication degree.

