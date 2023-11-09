Marineland hosting meet & greet event with Coach Steve Spurrier at Marineland

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Gator Club Members at Marineland are getting the real deal on Wed., Nov. 15!

The aquarium is hosting a meet and greet event for Gator Club Members with none other than Heisman Trophy winner and College Football Hall of Famer, Coach Steve Spurrier!

“Discover more about his renowned journey at UF going from player to coach,” Marineland said. “Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to enjoy a festive dolphin show and explore Coach Spurrier’s favorite Saint Augustine attraction.”

The event will be held from 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. at the interactive Dolphin habitat.

Coach Steve Spurrier will speak about his glory days playing and coaching at The University of Florida.

Click here for tickets and more information.

Interested non-members may always join the Gator Club for the $40 annual fee through the University of Florida Alumni Association. Click here for more information.

Location: 9600 N Ocean Shore Blvd, St Augustine, FL 32080