Embarrassing: Jaguars fall flat against 49ers as offensive problems grow

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa causing an interception during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – San Francisco came to town and brought a reality check with them.

The Jaguars aren’t quite ready for the elites of the NFL. Not yet.

Jacksonville saw its five-game winning streak end with a thud on a dreary, forgettable afternoon at EverBank Stadium, a one-sided 34-3 loss that brought a fast start back down to reality.

What is wrong with Jacksonville, and can it be fixed? Sure, the Jaguars (6-3) still control their playoff fortunes, but the questions are legitimate. Can Jacksonville win the games that matter with an offense that has regressed from last season? In showcase games against two of the league’s best this season, the Chiefs in Week 2 and Sunday against San Francisco, the disparity has been enormous.

The 49ers (6-3), who came to town reeling and in the midst of a three-game winning streak, made Jacksonville look like the error-prone, overmatched team that it was in the first half of 2022.

San Francisco dominated Jacksonville at the line of scrimmage and fanned the flames of the growing issues on that side of the ball. When Travis Etienne isn’t ripping off big plays, the offense struggles to move the chains. That issue was present before the bye week and remains as true in Week 10 as it did in Week 1.

The offensive line, average against decent teams, was overmatched from the get go against one of the league’s top defensive fronts. Trevor Lawrence has yet to regain the form he flashed during the second half of 2022 and struggled badly against constant pressure. Against the backdrop of a suffocating pass rush, Lawrence threw two interceptions and lost a fumble. He was outplayed throughly by Mr. Irrelevant, Brock Purdy, who threw three touchdown passes and left for backup Sam Darnold.

After such a promising start, the listless performance from the Jaguars — especially coming off of a bye week — was a bit unsettling. Jacksonville atop the AFC South but the lead over a better-than-expected Houston team doesn’t feel nearly as insurmountable as it did. The Texans (5-4), behind rookie quarterback CJ Stroud, beat the Bengals 27-17 on Sunday and are just one game behind Jacksonville in the division.

Offense remains the problem

The biggest and most consistent problem this year has been Jacksonville’s offense. At its best, the Jaguars have had a slightly above average unit.

But coordinator Press Taylor’s side of the ball has been largely underwhelming and bailed out time and again by the defense. Against an elite defense like San Francisco’s, there was zero margin for error and Jacksonville had too many to count. Lawrence wasn’t sharp but got little help from the line or his teammates. He had a pass go off Tank Bigsby’s hands in the third quarter that was picked off by Talanoa Hufanga. On the ensuing drive, one of Jacksonville’s best of the day, Christian Kirk lost a fumble at the San Francisco 9. That led to a 23-yard Deebo Samuel touchdown run and a 27-3 San Francisco lead.

Receiver Calvin Ridley was thought to be the missing piece to give Jacksonville a true downfield threat but wasn’t targeted until the third quarter and remains a bit underwhelming. There’s been little to no consistency on that side of the ball and Sunday was the latest reminder of that. Lawrence was 17 of 29 passing for 185 yards. He was sacked five times and had three giveaways in his worst showing of the season.

Where they stand now

The loss was a definite reality check for Jacksonville.

Fresh off a bye week, the Jaguars have steep challenges ahead. The second half of the season is tough. Other than games against Carolina and Tampa Bay, the schedule isn’t easy. The Titans come to EverBank Stadium next week followed by a trip to the Texans in a game that could ultimately determine the AFC South champ. Houston walloped Jacksonville 37-17 in Week 3 and is just one game back of the Jaguars.

Through nine games, the offense has yet to find a groove.

A full-strength offensive line — Walker Little returned at left guard after five weeks out — struggled to keep pressure off Lawrence. Sure, San Francisco’s line with the addition of Chase Young is arguably the league’s best, but Jacksonville couldn’t do much of anything to create space.

The defense still among the NFL’s best

Jacksonville’s first-half defense has been one of the league’s best stories. It wasn’t at its best against San Francisco, but the Jaguars played solid, all things considered. Coordinator Mike Caldwell’s unit dialed back in after giving up a touchdown and a field goal on the first two drives. Travon Walker played one of his better games of the season, forcing numerous pressures on quarterback Brock Purdy, two of which led to Foye Oluokun sacks, and another that led to an intentional grounding call.

Purdy, the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft, outplayed Lawrence, the No. 1 pick in 2021. He finished 19 fo 26 for 296 yards and three touchdowns. About the only notable for Jacksonville on Sunday was keeping Christian McCaffrey out of the end zone. McCaffrey had gone 17 consecutive games with a score, but Jacksonville denied him at the finish, stopping McCaffrey four consecutive plays with udner 4 minutes to go to deny him a shot at NFL history.

For Jaguars fans, it was a glimpse of what could have been, too. San Francisco made a trade at the deadline for Young, sending a third-round compensatory pick to Washington for the former No. 2 overall selection. Jacksonville’s most pressing need has been an edge to play opposite Josh Allen. But general manager Trent Baalke made just one deal at the deadline, trading for backup guard Ezra Cleveland.