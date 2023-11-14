GHSA playoffs ‘23: Brunswick, Camden, Pierce, Ware 2nd-round playoff glance

Pierce County, Ware County, Brunswick and Camden County are all in the second round of the GHSA state playoffs.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The second round of the Georgia High School Association state playoffs are this week. A look at the matchups for area teams. All games are Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Class 7A

(3) Camden County (8-3) at (1) McEachern (7-4), 7:30 p.m.

Road here: Camden d. Newton, 29-15; McEachern d. Campbell, 42-0.

Winner gets: Peachtree Ridge or Mill Creek in the state quarterfinals.

Glance: The Wildcats are back in the second round of the playoffs for the second straight season under coach Jeff Herron, who has won the only three championships in program history. But it has been a long time since Camden has reached the quarterfinals. In Herron’s first stint at Camden, he got the Wildcats to the quarters in his final year there in 2012. RB Jaiden Dailey (994 rushing yards, 11 TDs), QB Parks Riendeau (1,094 passing yards, 13 TDs), TE Elyiss Williams (501 receiving yards, 6 TDs) and WR Jamarley Riddle (401 receiving yards, 5 TDs) lead the offense. LB Cooper Thornhill (131 tackles) headlines the defense.

Class 6A

(3) Brunswick (7-3) at (1) Marist (10-1), 7:30 p.m.

Road here: Brunswick d. Mundy’s Mill, 28-22; Marist d. Northside, 38-21.

Winner gets: Lanier or Roswell in the state quarterfinals.

Glance: The Pirates were on the ropes last week at Mundy’s Mill, down 22-7 at the break and struggling. They surged back to give second-year coach Garrett Grady his first playoff win. QBs Grant Moore and Jarrod Elkins have combined to pass for more than 2,000 yards and 20 TDs. RBs William Heck and Jamarious Towns supply the two-way attack out of the backfield. WR TJ Mitchell over 1,000 yards receiving. They’ll need all of that offense to try and solve a War Eagles defense that is allowing just 10.5 ppg and hasn’t allowed more than 21 points to an opponent since Week 1.

Class 5A

(2) Ware County (8-3) at (1) Warner Robins (8-3), 7:30 p.m.

Road here: Ware d. Decatur, 49-0; Warner Robins d. McIntosh, 48-15.

Winner gets: Dalton or Creekside in the state quarterfinals.

Glance: Talk about an exceptional second-round game. Ware and coach Jason Strickland have won six straight playoff games, including a 38-13 romp over Warner Robins in the Class 5A title game last year. QB Luke Hooks (1,683 passing yards, 21 TDs), RBs Daejeaun Dennis (679 rushing yards, 12 TDs) and RJ Boyd (620 rushing yards, 9 TDs) and WR Quintin Orange Jr. (683 receiving yards, 8 TDs) have paced the Gators this year.

Class 2A

(2) Laney (8-2-1) at Pierce County (10-1), 7:30 p.m.

Road here: Laney d. Worth County, 67-31; Pierce County d. Academy for Classical Education, 42-7.

Winner gets: North Murray or Fellowship Christian in the state quarterfinals.

Glance: The Bears are hot, winners of five straight. And they’ve romped in most of those games, including last week’s playoff opener. Pierce has been solid in the postseason over the past 10 years, going past the second round in six of those seasons. It won its lone state title for coach Ryan Herring in 2020. QB Caden McGatha is a 1,000-yard rusher and has passed for more than 1,000 yards, too.