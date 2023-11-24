News4JAGs predictions: Jaguars will make amends against the Texans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars season is back and our News4JAX sports staff is back with its predictions as well. Each week, we’ll unveil our predictions for the week’s game. Jacksonville (7-3) heads to Houston (6-4) on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Jamal St. Cyr

This season: 7-3.

The first game between the Jaguars and the Texans was a fluky one. Everything went wrong. Turnovers on offense, blown coverages on defense, a blocked kick and a kick return for a touchdown by a fullback. It was a perfect storm of a bad day. Sunday won’t be like that. Both teams have a ton to play for but the Jaguars are looking for revenge. I think they get it on Sunday. It’s going to be a big day for Travis Etienne. He has had Houston’s number. Etienne has had over 110 yards from scrimmage in each of his career games against Houston. I’m leaning towards another big day for No. 1.— Jaguars 30, Texans 17.

Justin Barney

This season: 7-3.

The revenge game arrives. I lean towards Jacksonville having an off week when Houston beat the brakes off the Jaguars in Week 3. C.J. Stroud looked — and has looked — like the best quarterback in the AFC South in that 37-17 romp. Don’t think that the Jaguars haven’t noticed those headlines about Stroud. I think this game Jacksonville will bring the Houston momentum back down to earth. — Jaguars 29, Texans 27.

Alessandra Pontbriand

This season: 6-4.

There is just too much on the line for the Jaguars to lose this game. I would say this is one of the most important games the Jaguars will play this season. Because of that, they will rise to the challenge and not overlook the Texans... again. Week 3′s dismal performance can not be repeated and I don’t think it will. The key to a win: stop Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud from making explosive plays. I think the biggest matchup of the game will be the secondary. The bizarre stat the Jaguars have on their side — they are undefeated on the road and have wins in New Orleans and Pittsburgh where their home fans don’t make it easy for opposing teams. — Jaguars 27, Texans 23.