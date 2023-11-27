58º
Gators Breakdown: Florida can’t keep up in 24-15 loss to Florida State

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Florida Gators, Florida Gators Football, Florida Gators News, Billy Napier, Florida State
Florida suffers their seventh loss of the season in a 24-15 loss to Florida State. David Waters reviews the loss and looks big picture. (Gators Breakdown)

The Florida Gators suffer their seventh loss of the season in a 24-15 loss to Florida State.

In this episode of Gators Breakdown, David Waters reviews the loss that will end Florida’s season.

