Report: Cam Robinson knee injury to keep him out 3 to 6 weeks

Cam Robinson of the Jacksonville Jaguars is introduced against the San Francisco 49ers during the game at EverBank Field on November 12, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Cam Robinson’s knee injury isn’t expected to be a season-ending one, according to a report from the NFL Network.

Robinson left the game in the first quarter after a Trevor Lawrence incompletion with an injury to his left knee. Robinson was later seen emotional on the sideline and holding a towel over his face. The NFL Network’s Rapoport said that Robinson’s knee injury has a timeline of three to six weeks. That could mean Robinson is a candidate for injured reserve, but could realistically be ready for a return by the playoffs.

#Jaguars OT Cam Robinson suffered a knee injury on Sunday, and sources say he has a recovery time of 3-6 weeks. That makes him an Injured Reserve candidate, but barring a setback, he is expected back for the playoffs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 27, 2023

Robinson tore the meniscus in his right knee during a 40-34 overtime win over the Cowboys last year and missed the remainder of the season. He tore the ACL in his left knee in 2018 during a Week 2 game.

Jacksonville coach Doug Pederson didn’t have a firm update on Robinson’s status during Monday’s media availability.

“Yeah, we just know it’s his left knee. He’s getting further testing today, we’ve got a couple of days here to see and make a determination for this game coming up Monday night,” Pederson said. “The benefit is we’ve got the extra day. We’re going to continue to monitor him these next few days and see how he feels coming back on Thursday.”

Robinson returned in Week 5 after missing the first four games of the season due to a performance-enhancing drugs suspension. The offensive line had played two of its best games of the season in wins over Tennessee and Houston. His absence means Walker Little will shift back to left tackle and newcomer Ezra Cleveland manning the left guard spot.