Corey Perry says he's seeking help for alcohol abuse after the Blackhawks terminated his contract

Chicago Blackhawks right wing Corey Perry (94) warms up before an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Corey Perry said Thursday he has begun working with mental health and substance abuse experts to discuss his struggles with alcohol after the Chicago Blackhawks terminated his contract for engaging “in conduct that is unacceptable” and violated his contract and team policies.

Perry emailed a statement to The Associated Press and other outlets apologizing for behavior he called “inappropriate and wrong.” Perry’s longtime agent, Pat Morris, confirmed by text message that his client sent the statement.

The 38-year-old NHL veteran said he hopes to regain the trust of those who believed in him throughout his career.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to the entire Chicago Blackhawks organization, including ownership, management, coaches, trainers, employees and my teammates,” Perry said. “I would also like to apologize to my fans and my family. I am embarrassed and I have let you all down.”

Perry echoed Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson's statement that Perry's situation had nothing to do with teammates or their families. Neither Perry nor the team would say exactly what occurred that led him to be sent away, put on unconditional waivers and his contract terminated, other than Davidson calling it a workplace matter that did not involve law enforcement.

