Gators Breakdown: Impact of Florida on FSU missing the CFP | Boireau commits, Jackson decommits

David Waters gives his reaction to the final CFP rankings and discusses the impact of Florida on Florida State missing the CFP.

Additionally, Saturday was a busy day in the recruiting world for the Gators. They gained a commitment, once again, from Michai Boireau, but also suffered a decommitment from Kendall Jackson.

Additionally, Saturday was a busy day in the recruiting world for the Gators. They gained a commitment, once again, from Michai Boireau, but also suffered a decommitment from Kendall Jackson.

