Gators Breakdown: Impact of Florida on FSU missing the CFP | Boireau commits, Jackson decommits

On this episode of Gators Breakdown, David Waters discusses the impact of Florida on Florida State missing the College Football Playoff.
Additionally, Saturday was a busy day in the recruiting world for the Gators. They gained a commitment, once again, from Michai Boireau, but also suffered a decommitment from Kendall Jackson.
