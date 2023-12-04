What you need to know if you’re going to Jaguars vs. Bengals Monday night game

Josh Allen celebrates after defeating the Texans at NRG Stadium on Nov. 26 in Houston. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars (8-3) host the Cincinnati Bengals (5-6) at home in primetime on Monday, the first time since 2011 the team is hosting ESPN Monday Night Football.

“It’s obviously exciting. It’s great for our organization and franchise and for our players to be in the national spotlight on a Monday night,” Head Coach Doug Pederson said. “We’re fortunate to have a home game in front of our fans. It’s always an electric moment, it’s very exciting to be a part of these games…Monday night is a special night, you’re the only game on, everybody is watching you and you want to put your best foot forward.”

It’s the first matchup between the two teams since September 2021 when the Jaguars lost in a close game 24-21.

The Jags currently have an 8-7 record in Monday Night Football matchups and are 6-2 against AFC opponents this season.

They’re on track to win back-to-back division championships for the first time since 1998 and 1999.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. with a special player introduction light show scheduled for 8:04 p.m. Parking lots open at 4 p.m., Gates 1 and 4 open at 5 p.m. and all stadium gates and areas open at 6 p.m.

The game will air on ESPN for television, 1010XL for local radio and Westwood One for national radio.

Here’s what fans need to know for Monday night’s game:

‘Black Out’ & ‘Light Up’

Fans headed to EverBank Stadium on Monday night are encouraged to wear black as the team does a “Black Out” with black jerseys and pants for players and black end zones.

Crowds are expected to be near capacity and the Jaguars will have a special in-bowl light activation during player introductions that fans can participate in called “Light Up the Bank.”

Participating fan cellphone lights in the bowl will flicker to a customized show for an awe-inspiring display. Fans should download the Jaguars app to participate.

Click the banner at the top of the app and follow the prompts to sync your phone to the light patterns. Step-by-step instructions can be found on the Jaguars website.

The show will only work for phones in the bowl, so fans are asked to be in their seats by 7:45 p.m. for the approximately five-minute show.

Traffic

The Jaguars warned that construction and gameday street closures around the sports complex can impact traffic patterns.

Fans are strongly encouraged to plan ahead and arrive early as parking lots open four hours before kickoff.

New this year, mobile parking passes should be downloaded and saved before arrival to be easily scanned upon entry to assigned parking lots. Specific directions to each parking lot and additional parking information can be found here.

The Mathews Bridge is scheduled to have lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. which will affect traffic leaving the game.

Sibling rivalry

Jags Offensive Coordinator Press Taylor and his brother, Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor, will face off Monday night in the “Taylor Bro Bowl” -- their family’s name for their head-to-head coaching showdowns.

Their father, Sherwood Taylor, created the family trophy in 2017 to commemorate the scores of NFL games in which his sons coach against each other.

The brothers said the contest is more significant for loved ones than for them at this stage, and they plan to hang out before the game and maybe see family members.

Cause cleats

For the 8th year, the Jaguars are participating in the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats initiative with customized footwear representing the individual causes they support.

More than 60 players and 30 coaches opted into the campaign celebrating causes they are passionate about ranging from health-related issues and community initiatives to military appreciation and education.

To design the cleats, players and coaches collaborated with national artists for their cause and following this week’s game, many will be donated to raise funds for their charity through NFL Auction.

View the website for a complete list of participating players and images of the specialty cleats.

Game day traditions

“The Star-Spangled Banner” will be performed by Lewis Brice, brother of country music star Lee Brice. Aliveya Nixon will interpret “The Star-Spangled Banner” for the hearing impaired.

The colors for the game will be presented by members of the U.S. Coast Guard Honor Guard, Station Mayport.

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Chief Petty Officer Jack Bays will be honored as the Bell Ringer for Monday’s game. Bays recently retired after serving over 20 years in the U.S. Navy.

Pfc. Vaughn “Sam” Humphrey will be honored as Veteran of the Game. Humphrey was drafted into the U.S. Army during World War II and was shipped out to England where he was in Gen. George Patton’s 11th Armored Division and earned a Bronze Star for his actions.

The first “DUUUVAL” will be delivered by Marcus Rivero, known in the art world as Soles By Sir. Rivero is one of the artists chosen to design the cleats worn by several Jaguars players and coaches during the My Cause My Cleats game and has partnered on this initiative with the team for several years.

Jamaican-American singer and rapper Sean Kingston will perform the halftime show. His debut song “Beautiful Girls” reached the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

Fan reminders

Be Clear on Game Day: The NFL’s clear bag policy is in effect at EverBank Stadium. Fans are encouraged to leave all bags at home, but, if one is necessary, it should be either a clear bag no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or a non-clear bag no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5.” Non-clear belt bags and fanny packs are prohibited.

Mobile Ticketing and Parking: Fans should have their mobile tickets and parking downloaded and ready to scan before arriving at parking lots and stadium entry gates. To access, download the Official Jaguars Mobile App.

Stay Hydrated: Guests are permitted to bring one, commercially branded, factory-sealed, plastic, 16.9 oz. or less size bottle of water. Complimentary cups are also available at all guest services booths to use at stadium water fountains.

Cashless Transactions: Cash is no longer accepted anywhere in the stadium. In addition to traditional scan and chip options, all fixed points of sale will offer tap or scan payment options including Apple, Google and Samsung Pay.

Arrive Early: Guests arriving to the stadium complex after 5 p.m. should expect moderate to heavy traffic delays.

No Drone Zone: Drones are not permitted to fly anywhere over EverBank Stadium or any of its adjacent parking lots.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.