Halftime update: Jaguars in a battle against Bengals in prime time

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs with the football during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are in a prime-time battle against the Bengals.

Jacksonville’s first Monday Night Football game since 2011 is in in full swing in front of a packed and festive house at EverBank Stadium where it enters halftime tied 14-all with Cincinnati.

A win over Cincinnati will move the Jaguars from No. 3 to the top spot in the AFC over the Ravens and Dolphins.

This game figured to be a battle between two of the league’s top quarterbacks when it was announced, but it didn’t turn out that way. Cincinnati put Joe Burrow on injured reserve and started Jake Browning at quarterback.

Browning has turned in a solid statistical half, largely on short yardage throws. He’s 17 of 19 for 178 yards. Trevor Lawrence has been sharp again, converting a fourth-down sneak to set up a short touchdown run by Travis Etienne, then firing a 22-yard touchdown pass to Evan Engram to put the Jaguars in front. It was Engram’s first scoring catch of the season.

Joe Mixon has both Bengals touchdowns on short yardage runs.

Injuries have been the tough news of the opening half.

Receiver Christian Kirk had a 26-yard grab on Jacksonville’s first offensive play but suffered an injured groin on the play and hasn’t returned. Safety Andre Cisco injured his shoulder but was able to return.