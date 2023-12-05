High ankle sprain for Trevor Lawrence as QB avoids major damage

Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars is helped up by head coach Doug Pederson after being injured against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium on December 04, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Trevor Lawrence suffered a high ankle sprain and the team will monitor how he’s feeling this week, but his status remains unclear going forward, coach Doug Pederson said on Tuesday.

All other testing revealed nothing structurally wrong with Lawrence’s leg — a big relief for the franchise — from Monday night’s 34-31 overtime loss to Cincinnati.

“I’m not going to put that timetable on Trevor, not going to put him in a box,” Pederson said.

When asked if surgery was a possibility, Pederson said that hasn’t been explored or discussed.

“I don’t think that’s a necessary means at this point,” Pederson said.

Jacksonville (8-4) plays at Cleveland (7-5) on Sunday. Lawrence went down awkwardly late in Monday’s 34-31 overtime loss to the Bengals when offensive tackle Walker Little stepped on his ankle. Lawrence’s foot bent awkwardly and rolled inward.

He attempted to get up but went back down to the ground and slammed his hand on the turf in frustration. Lawrence was visibly in pain on the field and was helped off to the locker room. After the game, Lawrence was in the locker room and appeared in good spirits but used the aid of crutches to help support himself.

Lawrence has been exceptionally durable in the NFL. He’s been pulled from games when the outcome has been decided but hasn’t missed any meaningful time and has never missed a start. C.J. Beathard came on in relief of Lawrence and led Jacksonville to a game-tying field goal. His 43-yard completion to Calvin Ridley in overtime should have set Jacksonville up for the winning score, but rookie right tackle Anton Harrison was flagged for holding to wipe out the big gain.

Beathard has appeared in 11 games over three seasons in Jacksonville. He’s 21 for 27 passing for 145 yards and an interception in town.

Pederson said that the team hasn’t talked about bringing in any veteran quarterbacks to back up Beathard if Lawrence misses an extended period of time.

“We haven’t had those discussions yet,” Pederson said.

The news wasn’t as good for receiver Christian Kirk. Pederson said that the team’s leading receiver suffered a core muscle injury and would miss some time. Pederson said Kirk’s injury could potentially require surgery.