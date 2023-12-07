WE WANT TO KNOW: Are you worried about the Gators Football team after RB Trevor Etienne enters the transfer portal?

Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber hoists running back Trevor Etienne (7) who celebrates his go-ahead touchdown on a 3-yard run against South Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Florida running back Trevor Etienne, who led the Gators with nine touchdowns and emerged as one of the team’s most dynamic playmakers, entered the transfer portal Thursday.

The younger brother of former Clemson star and Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne ran for 753 yards and eight touchdowns as a sophomore despite playing behind a shaky offensive line. He also had 172 yards receiving and a score while sharing time with Montrell Johnson.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining. He joins a growing list of Florida players who have entered the portal, including pass rusher Princely Umanmielen, receiver Caleb Douglas and defensive linemen Will Norman and Chris McClellan.

