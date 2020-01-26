Cleburne WIlson honored as All-Star Athlete

Cleburne WIlson has been the captain of the swim team at Ponte Vedra High School for four years.

He is a member of the National Honor Society, the Science National Honor Society, Rho Kappa and the Mu Alpha Theta Honor Society.

Cleburne has over 400 volunteer hours with various organizations, including the American Red Cross Volunteer Life Saving Core, Habitat for Humanity and the Ponte Bedra Cultural Center.

He currently has a 4.6 GPA.