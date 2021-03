Maradi Sherrod is a senior at Mandarin High School and an honor student who skipped 11th grade. She played basketball last year, is an equestrian and has also participated in dance, cheerleading and softball.

Maradi started learning a foreign language in her K-8 school in Atlanta and is fluent in speaking, reading and writing Mandarin Chinese.

She currently has a 3.3 GPA and plans to study international business at college.