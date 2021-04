C.J. Tremble is a senior at Episcopal School of Jacksonville and a defensive back for the Eagles. He has committed to play football at the University of Pennsylvania for the 2021 season.

C.J. is a member of the National Honor Society and National Chinese Society. He’s an active member of St. Pius the Fifth Catholic Church and a member of City Streets 2 Student Athletes, a program that deters athletic students from drugs and crime.

C.J. currently has a 4.0 GPA.