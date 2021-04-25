Evan Novak honored as All-Star Athlete

Evan Novak is a four-sport varsity athlete at Providence School of Jacksonville. He is captain of the football team and Defensive Player of the Year. He also played basketball and was on the track and weightlifting teams.

Evan is a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society and Chess Club. Evan currently has a 4.3 GPA.

He has over 200 volunteer hours and has participated in a mission trip to Costa Rica to build a house for a family in need.

Evan will be playing college football at Washington and Lee University next year.